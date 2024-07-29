Weak Legacy 2 Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 29, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Choose between defending or invading the Infinity Castle. Whether you want to hack and slash with your breathing technique or fight with blood demon arts on the side of the demons, one thing is for sure—you will need Weak Legacy 2 codes.

All Weak Legacy 2 Codes List

Active Weak Legacy 2 Codes

2KLIKES20SPINS : Use for 20 Spins (New)

: Use for 20 Spins 3KRESETRACE : Use for Resets (New)

: Use for Resets FIXES15SPINS : Use for 15 Spins

: Use for 15 Spins RELEASERESETBREATHINGORART: Use for Resets

Expired Weak Legacy 2 Codes

RELEASE50SPINS

Related: Demonfall Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Weak Legacy 2

To redeem Weak Legacy 2 codes, follow our easy guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Open Weak Legacy 2 on Roblox. Press the M key on your keyboard. Enter a code in the ENTER YOUR CODE text box. Press Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Rogue Demon Codes and Demon Soul Simulator Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy