Image via @healQV
Video Games
Weak Legacy 2 Codes (July 2024)

Published: Jul 29, 2024 06:20 am

Updated: July 29, 2024

Choose between defending or invading the Infinity Castle. Whether you want to hack and slash with your breathing technique or fight with blood demon arts on the side of the demons, one thing is for sure—you will need Weak Legacy 2 codes.

All Weak Legacy 2 Codes List

Active Weak Legacy 2 Codes

  • 2KLIKES20SPINS: Use for 20 Spins (New)
  • 3KRESETRACE: Use for Resets (New)
  • FIXES15SPINS: Use for 15 Spins
  • RELEASERESETBREATHINGORART: Use for Resets

Expired Weak Legacy 2 Codes

  • RELEASE50SPINS

How to Redeem Codes in Weak Legacy 2

To redeem Weak Legacy 2 codes, follow our easy guide below:

  1. Open Weak Legacy 2 on Roblox.
  2. Press the M key on your keyboard.
  3. Enter a code in the ENTER YOUR CODE text box.
  4. Press Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Weak Legacy 2
Danilo Grbovic