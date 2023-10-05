The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope tells quite the story. I’m not going to spoil the ending but let’s just say it’s conclusion is a little divisive. But who lent their performances to this interactive movie, helping bring this tale of late-night horror to life? If that’s what you’re wondering, here are all voice actors in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope.

Here’s Who Plays Who in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, now on Nintendo Switch, has you roaming a near-abandoned town after your bus breaks down. Unsurprisingly, strange things start to happen and you’ve got to keep all your characters in one piece. Or try to, at least – if they die, it’s not automatically game over.

Like some games, the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes included, Little Hope uses motion capture but also features face models. The Curator, who’s featured in every game in the series, is performed by Pip Torrens, but his face is that of actor and model Tony Pankhurst. What developer Supermassive Games also does is reuse those face models in other games. So the cop who stops the bus in Little Hope has the same face as Eric from House of Ashes, the next game.

The exception in this game is Will Poulter, who plays Andrew. You’ll recognise his face – and voice – from plenty of other things. He was Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3 and also cropped up in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and the Maze Runner movies, to name a few projects.



The other actors are not exclusively voice actors, probably because, even though they didn’t get to use their real faces, their performances had to be physical. Kevin Hanchard, who provided the motion capture performance for Vince, is a regular on ongoing police procedural series Hudson & Rex, playing Superintendent Joseph “Joe” Donovan. Caitlyn Sponheimer, who plays Tanya/Taylor was in Amazon’s The Boys and also the game Outriders. Yes, it’s still going, though we had to check it wasn’t a recent “live service” casualty.

So who else lends their voice and physical performance to the game? Here’s a list of all the actors in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope.

Anthony/Andrew/Abraham – Will Poulter

– Will Poulter James/John – Alex Ivanovici

– Alex Ivanovici Dennis/Daniel – Kyle Bailey

– Kyle Bailey Tanya/Taylor – Caitlyn Sponheimer

– Caitlyn Sponheimer Anne/Angela – Ellen David

– Ellen David Vince – Kevin Hanchard

– Kevin Hanchard Megan – Ella Rose Coderre

– Ella Rose Coderre Mary – Holly Smith

– Holly Smith Joseph – Martin Walsh

– Martin Walsh David – Scott Hainincj

– Scott Hainincj Tabitha – Rebecca Brierley

– Rebecca Brierley Amy – Louise Atkins

– Louise Atkins Carver – David Smith

– David Smith Wyman – Adam Jowett

– Adam Jowett Isaac – Freddie Bolt

– Freddie Bolt The Curator – Pip Torrens

– Pip Torrens Additional Voices – Kurt Erickson, George Weightman

And those are all the voice (and performance) actors in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope.