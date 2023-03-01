Wanted: Dead puts you, as Lt. Hannah Stone, in charge of a ragtag crew of police officers known as the Zombie Squad. But you might be wondering just who voices these to-hell-with-the-rules cops? Let’s share the list of all the voice actors in Wanted: Dead.

A List of All Voice Actors in Wanted: Dead

The voice actors featured in Wanted: Dead, alongside the character they play, are as follows: (Two of them have a Hideo Kojima connection.)

Fee Marie Zimmerman – Lt. Hannah Stone

Stefanie Joosten – Vivienne Niemantsverdriet

Sergei Kolobashkin – Doc

Tony Clark – Sgt. Arnold Herzog

Marios Gavrilis – Sgt. Manolo Cortez

David Wurawa – Cpt. Albert Simmons

Ildiko Preszly – Izabella Kolchak

Andres Mendez – Mustafa Mercer

Luisa Wietzorek – Madam Wong

Kristi Hughes – October

Martin Heckmann – Richter

Mark Rossmann – Mr. Holiday

Rebecca Steinberg – Warden

Sebastian Matthias Weißbach – Newscaster

Eric Asch – Frankie

Peter Talbot – Australian Narrator

Marc Oliver Schulze – Doctor

Jason Steffan – Interviewer

Fee Marie Zimmerman is Lt. Hannah Stone — she’s a model and actress, and this appears to be her first major game or movie role. Stefanie Joosten, who plays Vivienne, the game’s gunsmith, might be a little familiar to Metal Gear Solid fans. She played Quiet in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, though here she’s not jumping out of helicopters or breathing through her skin. She’s also the Lead Cinematic Director at 110 Industries, the company that published Wanted: Dead.

You won’t have seen Sergei Kolobashkin (Doc) in any Hollywood movies, because he’s not a career actor; he’s the founder of 110 Industries. Marios Gavrilis (Sgt. Manolo Cortez), like Stefanie Joosten, has a Hideo Kojima connection. Along with other roles, he played Sam Porter in the German version of Death Stranding.

The Zombie Squad’s captain is David Wurawa, who’s been acting since the mid ‘90s, and we’re sure he’s an accomplished actor. However, he was also in a fantasy show called Wienerland, which we’re never not going to find funny.

So what about the Japanese voice actors? There aren’t any. Wanted: Dead has been developed by Soleil, a Japanese team, but there’s no Japanese voice acting. Going into the menu and switching the language only changes the subtitle language, not the voice language.

Those then are all of the voice actors in Wanted: Dead.