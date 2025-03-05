All WWE 2K25 Match Types, Explained

WWE 2K25 is looking to be a massive offering for fans of professional wrestling. This year’s game has a wide variety of match types, including new ones that debuted back in 2024. Here’s every WWE 2K25 match type explained.

Every New Match Type in WWE 2K25

Nia Jax and Randy Orton face off on Monday Night Raw in an Intergender Match in WWE 2K25

Bloodline Rules: After a massive year in 2024, the Bloodline is at the forefront of WWE 2K25, with Roman Reigns spotlighted on the game’s cover art and the Bloodline is featured in the Dynasty mode. Bloodline Rules matches are essentially an anything goes match with no disqualifications. These matches are won with a pin or submission. In the WWE, Bloodline Rules matches are known for all sorts of interference from other WWE superstars, use of props and weapons, and incapacitated referees.

Intergender Matches: Intergender Matches are fairly self-explanatory but still very exciting. After a decade and a half of fans clamoring for them, Intergender Matches in WWE 2K25 will allow superstars from the men’s and women’s divisions to face off.

Underground Matches: Underground Matches seek to merge the world of professional wrestling with other combat sports like MMA. In Underground Matches, the ropes are removed from the ring, and other WWE superstars line up around the ring to make sure the fight stays there. While Underground Matches debuted in Raw, they didn’t stick around there for long and are now featured in NXT.

Every Returning Match Type in WWE 2K25

Roman Reigns spears Jacob Fatu on Friday Night Smack Down in WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 features an impressive roster of the franchise’s returning match types as well. With all sorts of variables in the amount of wrestlers in the ring and the rules for each match, there’s no shortage of different match types in this year’s game.

Normal Rules – Pin or Submission Victory

One on One

Triple Threat

Fatal 4-Way

5-Way

6-Way

8-Way

Tag Team – Evenly Matched Teams

Two on Two

Two on Two – Mixed Tag

Two on Two – Tornado Tag

Three on Three

Three on Three – Tornado Tag

Triple Threat Tornado Tag

Four on Four

4-Way Tornado Tag

Tag Team (Handicap) – Imbalanced Teams

One on Two – Tag

One on Two – Tornado Tag

One on Three – Tag

Two on Three – Tag

Ambulance Match, Casket Match – Close the opponent in the Ambulance or Casket

One on One only

Backstage Brawl – Fight Outside of the Ring Backstage, in the NXT Parking Lot, or WWE Archives

One on One

Two on Two

Triple Threat

Fatal 4-Way

6-Way

8-Way

Handicap – One on Two

Battle Royal – Go over the Top Rope and you lose, last one still in the Ring wins

Fatal 4-Way

5-Way

6-Way

8-Way

Elimination Chamber – Random Superstar enters at intervals, Elimination Match

6-Way Only

Extreme Rules – No Countouts or Disqualifications, Weapons Encouraged

One on One

Two on Two

Triple Threat

Fatal 4-Way

5-Way

Falls Count Anywhere – Pin or Submission against the opponent anywhere in the arena

One on One

Triple Threat

Fatal 4-Way

Guantlet, Guantlet Eliminator, and Guantlet Turmoil

4 Entrants

5 Entrants

6 Entrants

8 Entrants

10 Entrants

20 Entrants

30 Entrants

Hell in a Cell – Win by Pin, Submission, or leave the Cage

One on One

Two on Two

Three on Three

Triple Threat

Triple Threat Tornado Tag

Fatal 4-Way

5-Way

6-Way

Iron Man Match – Endurance match runs for set time, Superstars with most pins at the end wins

One on One only

Ladder Match – Grab the Object hanging above the Ring to win

One on One

Two on Two

Three on Three

Triple Threat

Triple Threat Tornado Tag

Four on Four

Fatal 4-Way

4-Way Tornado Tag

5-Way

6-Way

8-Way

Last Man Standing – Knock a Superstar down for the Ref’s 10-count

One on One only

No Holds Barred – No Disqualifications or Count-Outs, anything goes

One on One only

Royal Rumble – Massive Matches where more Superstars enter the Ring as it Progresses

10-Man Royal Rumble

20-Man Royal Rumble

30-Man Royal Rumble

Steel Cage – Ring surrounded by a Cage, Win by Pin, Submission or Exiting the Cage

One on One

Two on Two

Triple Threat

Fatal 4-Way

Submission Match – No Pins, Superstar has to tap out to lose

One on One only

Table Match – Put a Superstar through a table to win

One on One

Two on Two

Three on Three

Triple Threat

Triple Threat Tornado Tag

Fatal 4-Way

5-Way

Tables, Ladders, and Chairs – Variant of Ladder Match featuring lots of props

One on One

Two on Two

Three on Three

Triple Threat

Triple Threat Tornado Tag

Fatal 4-Way

5-Way

Tournaments – Challenge Superstars across several match types

One on One

Two on Two

Tag Team Tournament

Dusty Rhodes Classic

WarGames – Entrants enter at intervals, pin or submission once all are in the Ring

Three on Three

Four on Four

WWE 2K25 also features custom matches, allowing players to set their own rules.

And those are all the WWE 2K25 match types, explained.

WWE 2K25 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on March 14th, with Early Access starting on March 7th.

