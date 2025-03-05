All WWE 2K25 Match Types, Explained

WWE 2K25 is looking to be a massive offering for fans of professional wrestling. This year’s game has a wide variety of match types, including new ones that debuted back in 2024. Here’s every WWE 2K25 match type explained.
Every New Match Type in WWE 2K25
Bloodline Rules: After a massive year in 2024, the Bloodline is at the forefront of WWE 2K25, with Roman Reigns spotlighted on the game’s cover art and the Bloodline is featured in the Dynasty mode. Bloodline Rules matches are essentially an anything goes match with no disqualifications. These matches are won with a pin or submission. In the WWE, Bloodline Rules matches are known for all sorts of interference from other WWE superstars, use of props and weapons, and incapacitated referees.
Intergender Matches: Intergender Matches are fairly self-explanatory but still very exciting. After a decade and a half of fans clamoring for them, Intergender Matches in WWE 2K25 will allow superstars from the men’s and women’s divisions to face off.
Underground Matches: Underground Matches seek to merge the world of professional wrestling with other combat sports like MMA. In Underground Matches, the ropes are removed from the ring, and other WWE superstars line up around the ring to make sure the fight stays there. While Underground Matches debuted in Raw, they didn’t stick around there for long and are now featured in NXT.
Related: All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes (March 2025)
Every Returning Match Type in WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 features an impressive roster of the franchise’s returning match types as well. With all sorts of variables in the amount of wrestlers in the ring and the rules for each match, there’s no shortage of different match types in this year’s game.
Normal Rules – Pin or Submission Victory
- One on One
- Triple Threat
- Fatal 4-Way
- 5-Way
- 6-Way
- 8-Way
Tag Team – Evenly Matched Teams
- Two on Two
- Two on Two – Mixed Tag
- Two on Two – Tornado Tag
- Three on Three
- Three on Three – Tornado Tag
- Triple Threat Tornado Tag
- Four on Four
- 4-Way Tornado Tag
Tag Team (Handicap) – Imbalanced Teams
- One on Two – Tag
- One on Two – Tornado Tag
- One on Three – Tag
- Two on Three – Tag
Ambulance Match, Casket Match – Close the opponent in the Ambulance or Casket
- One on One only
Backstage Brawl – Fight Outside of the Ring Backstage, in the NXT Parking Lot, or WWE Archives
- One on One
- Two on Two
- Triple Threat
- Fatal 4-Way
- 6-Way
- 8-Way
- Handicap – One on Two
Battle Royal – Go over the Top Rope and you lose, last one still in the Ring wins
- Fatal 4-Way
- 5-Way
- 6-Way
- 8-Way
Elimination Chamber – Random Superstar enters at intervals, Elimination Match
- 6-Way Only
Extreme Rules – No Countouts or Disqualifications, Weapons Encouraged
- One on One
- Two on Two
- Triple Threat
- Fatal 4-Way
- 5-Way
Falls Count Anywhere – Pin or Submission against the opponent anywhere in the arena
- One on One
- Triple Threat
- Fatal 4-Way
Guantlet, Guantlet Eliminator, and Guantlet Turmoil
- 4 Entrants
- 5 Entrants
- 6 Entrants
- 8 Entrants
- 10 Entrants
- 20 Entrants
- 30 Entrants
Hell in a Cell – Win by Pin, Submission, or leave the Cage
- One on One
- Two on Two
- Three on Three
- Triple Threat
- Triple Threat Tornado Tag
- Fatal 4-Way
- 5-Way
- 6-Way
Iron Man Match – Endurance match runs for set time, Superstars with most pins at the end wins
- One on One only
Ladder Match – Grab the Object hanging above the Ring to win
- One on One
- Two on Two
- Three on Three
- Triple Threat
- Triple Threat Tornado Tag
- Four on Four
- Fatal 4-Way
- 4-Way Tornado Tag
- 5-Way
- 6-Way
- 8-Way
Last Man Standing – Knock a Superstar down for the Ref’s 10-count
- One on One only
No Holds Barred – No Disqualifications or Count-Outs, anything goes
- One on One only
Royal Rumble – Massive Matches where more Superstars enter the Ring as it Progresses
- 10-Man Royal Rumble
- 20-Man Royal Rumble
- 30-Man Royal Rumble
Steel Cage – Ring surrounded by a Cage, Win by Pin, Submission or Exiting the Cage
- One on One
- Two on Two
- Triple Threat
- Fatal 4-Way
Submission Match – No Pins, Superstar has to tap out to lose
- One on One only
Table Match – Put a Superstar through a table to win
- One on One
- Two on Two
- Three on Three
- Triple Threat
- Triple Threat Tornado Tag
- Fatal 4-Way
- 5-Way
Tables, Ladders, and Chairs – Variant of Ladder Match featuring lots of props
- One on One
- Two on Two
- Three on Three
- Triple Threat
- Triple Threat Tornado Tag
- Fatal 4-Way
- 5-Way
Tournaments – Challenge Superstars across several match types
- One on One
- Two on Two
- Tag Team Tournament
- Dusty Rhodes Classic
WarGames – Entrants enter at intervals, pin or submission once all are in the Ring
- Three on Three
- Four on Four
WWE 2K25 also features custom matches, allowing players to set their own rules.
And those are all the WWE 2K25 match types, explained.
WWE 2K25 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on March 14th, with Early Access starting on March 7th.
Published: Mar 5, 2025 11:24 am