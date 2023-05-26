Alone in the Dark Reboot Launches in October, Prologue Demo Out Now

Back in August 2022, we received word Alone in the Dark was getting a reboot. A reimagining set in the 1920s American South, the only details that were revealed were platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. Now, THQ Nordic has announced a release date of October 25, 2023 for Alone in the Dark, and a demo set before it, called The Prologue, is available to try out for free right now.

Check out the details below via a Spotlight Video:

One of the reveals from this video was that of Hollywood talent for the main characters: Detective Edward Carnby is portrayed by David Harbour, and Emily Hartwood is played by Jodie Comer. Each character is selectable and will provide a different point of view for the plot of the adventure. They are tasked with exploring Derceto Manor as they search for Emily’s uncle. The likenesses are just like you’d imagine these actors to appear in the video game world.

Another bit of exciting news is that The Prologue is available to play right now. A demo of the title where you control a girl named Grace Saunders, this little slice of gameplay will prepare you for the atmosphere and play style of the main game.

Gamers can preorder the title now via the official Alone in the Dark website ahead of its October release date. It will retail for $59.99.