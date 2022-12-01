Frictional Games has announced Amnesia: The Bunker as the latest entry in its horror game franchise, and it aims to reinvent the franchise with a semi-open world and more player freedom. Part of that freedom means scripted events have been kept to a minimum as players are given more gameplay options and play styles to choose from than in any of the previous Amnesia games. This sandbox approach sees players equipped with a revolver and flashlight as they explore an old World War I bunker — and they won’t be in there alone.

As if it needs to be said, Amnesia: The Bunker wants to scare players more than they’ve ever been scared before. You can see how Frictional aims to do that in the announcement trailer below.

Players will be able to craft resources as they try to survive, and there are multiple solutions to almost every stress-inducing problem. It feels like there might be some Alien: Isolation influence to make the Amnesia franchise even more terrifying. Frictional has provided a story summary for players while we wait to learn more:

Immerse yourself in the multiple ways of tackling survival. In the shoes of the French soldier Henri Clément, you are armed with a revolver gun, a noisy dynamo flashlight, and other scarce supplies to scavenge and craft along the way. With randomization and unpredictable behavior, no play-through is the same. Hunted by an ever-present threat reacting to your every move and sound, you must adapt your play-style to face hell. Every decision will change the outcome of how the game responds. Actions bear consequences.

Amnesia: The Bunker comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2023.