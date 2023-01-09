Bigmode Games, the recently erected indie game publisher created by YouTuber Jason Gastrow (aka Videogamedunkey or Dunkey), has revealed the atmospheric Animal Well as its first game. This pixelated animal adventure mixes deep blues with claustrophobic environments to create a mysterious world filled with secrets to uncover. Created by developer Billy Basso, this dreamy puzzle platformer is currently slated to come to PC via Steam and PlayStation 5. Animal Well’s dense atmosphere seems to be its premier offering so far in its announcement trailer.

Bigmode seems to have chosen a game that will have players experiencing a range of emotions. While many of the critters that populate the underground caverns of Animal Well appear cute, the game’s official website teases “unsettling” creatures to confront, too. Players will discover secrets and treat each animal encounter with care as they travel through a variety of environments. While it may not feature the combat depth seen in something like Hollow Knight, it does feature caverns and enemies that are just as perplexing. You can read more about how Animal Well blends horror and beauty in the description below:

Hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world of Animal Well. Encounter lively creatures small and large, helpful and ominous as you discover unconventional upgrades and unravel the well’s secrets. This is a truly unique experience that can make you laugh in fear, surprise, or delight.

Bigmode was announced in September as the latest YouTuber-created video game publisher. It’s run by Dunkey and his wife Leah Gastrow. According to the Bigmode website, the company aims to support indie titles that offer substance, quality, creativity, and fun.

“We love and deeply care about games, as well as artists and creatives in general,” they explained on the publishing label’s “About Us” page. “Bigmode is our way to foster and support those who are putting the effort and love into their projects to create the best they can— to give them the spotlight they deserve and see more of what we love in gaming.”

Animal Well doesn’t have a release date yet, so stay tuned for updates.