News
'Keep Shining, Queen:' Star Wars Actor Shows Support for Amandla Stenberg Following The Acolyte's Cancellation

Jackson Hayes
Published: Aug 30, 2024 08:02 am

The fallout from the cancellation of The Acolyte has been messy, to say the least. Despite pouring her heart out on Instagram, Amandla Stenberg is still receiving hate online, but one Star Wars actor is doing all they can to prove she still has people in her corner.

Ahmed Best took to his own Instagram following Stenberg’s statement, posting an image from The Acolyte alongside a message for its star. “I will always stand in solidarity for artists who give 110% to their work and art,” he said. “Keep shining queen.”

Ahmed Best Knows What It’s Like To Be Hated By Star Wars Fans

Best being one of the first to chime in shouldn’t be much of a surprise. After all, he’s been vocal about the issues he dealt with after doing the mo-cap for Jar Jar Binks in the prequel trilogy. Fans have difficulty separating the actor from the character, so Best received plenty of hate for helping bring one of the Skywalker Saga’s most controversial characters to life.

However, the good people at Lucasfilm are giving Best another crack at it, having him play Jedi Master Kelleran Beq in both Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge and The Mandalorian. Unfortunately, it may be a while before Stenberg gets another shot – if she gets one at all.

Disney Is Handling The Acolyte’s Cancellation Poorly

If The Acolyte‘s numbers were as poor as the reports claim, canceling may have been the right business move for Disney. But canceling the show and then leaving its stars to their own devices after is another thing altogether. Stenberg is having to combat the negativity without the help of the studio that greenlit the show, so it’s up to people like Best to explain that, no matter the reception to something, actors don’t deserve to be attacked.

The Acolyte is streaming now on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Acolyte
