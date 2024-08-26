‘A Missed Opportunity:’ Star Wars Fans React to Keanu Reeves Turning Down The Acolyte

There have been debates raging online for the last week about The Acolyte being canceled. However, that topic has gone on the back burner as fans react to the fact that Keanu Reeves turned down a role in the series due to scheduling conflicts.

Recommended Videos

According to insider Jeff Sneider, Reeves was up for the role of Master Sol, which eventually went to Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. Having a star like Reeves onboard obviously would’ve changed things for The Acolyte, but people can’t seem to agree on whether his presence would’ve been enough to save it from the House of Mouse’s chopping block.

Would Keanu Reeves Have Saved The Acolyte?

Now, it’s important to note that, no matter which side fans seem to be on, they’re praising Jung-jae’s performance. He made the most of his role and helped bring a fascinating new Jedi into canon. However, Reeves would’ve made The Acolyte appointment television, especially for those casual fans on the fence about it.

“Keanu Reeves in Star Wars? That would have been epic!” said Black_ghost on X.

Of course, there’s another section of the fanbase that can’t help but make cliche Matrix jokes about Reeves dodging a bullet. They believe The Acolyte would’ve pulled Reeves down, somehow ruining the career of the Hollywood staple. There are those who see reason, though, mentioning that they hope the actor finds himself in another Star Wars project down the line, potentially even as Darth Revan.

Related: The Acolyte: Does Hell Exist in the Star Wars Universe?

“He might be too old for Revan in a KOTOR adaptation but if they make the remake (prob never coming out) canon and make a sequel show…. Maybe he could play an older version,” said X user Johnny Mako.

While Reeves will have to wait to travel to a galaxy far, far away, he’s set to appear in another fan-favorite franchise shortly. He’s going to voice Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which will release a trailer in the near future.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy