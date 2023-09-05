Stray Movie On the Way from Annapurna Animation

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer BlueTwelve Studio are turning their hit cat video game, Stray, into a movie.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, a film based on the viral indie game is in active development under Annapurna’s animation studio wing. Details on the film adaptation’s story have not been revealed yet, but if we had to guess, it will most likely heavily feature an adorable feline friend. However, Annapurna Animation head Robert Baird spoke with Entertainment Weekly, revealing some elements from the game that he thinks are most special.

“This is a game that’s all about what makes us human, and there are no humans in it,” Baird said. “It’s a buddy comedy about a cat and a robot, and there’s such a hilarious dynamic. So, there’s comedy inherent in this, but there’s not one human being in this movie. I think it’s one of the reasons why the game was incredibly popular, that you are seeing the world through the point of view of an adorable cat. How did they pull that off, and how are we going to pull that off in the movie? We will, even though sometimes it feels impossible, but we know that’s the essence of the game and the key to telling the story.”

Baird goes on to highlight the feelings of hope and optimism Stray is known for. He describes this feeling as “hopepunk,” adding, “I love that term, hopepunk. I think, if we are going to do this adaptation justice, this is going to be the first and greatest hopepunk movie that’s ever been made.” So, when the Stray movie does finally come around, it sounds like it should capture those same feelings the original 2022 experience is known for.

Annapurna and BlueTwelve’s Stray movie will, ideally, be the first of many films based on the publisher’s gaming catalog. As for what could come next, the list is truly endless, including established titles like Neon White, Solar Ash, The Artful Escape, The Pathless, Kentucky Route Zero, Outer Wilds, and many, many more. Until Annapurna is ready to share more, you can keep checking in with us for updates on the Stray movie.