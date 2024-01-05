Arcane Season 2 Drops a Terrifying Teaser

Few series bring the Internet together in the way Arcane Season 1 did. The world couldn’t get enough of the show, and Netflix is here to make sure that feeling doesn’t go away. Arcane Season 2 has dropped a terrifying teaser.

Set in the world of Riot Games’ League of Legends, Arcane focuses on sisters Jinx and Vi. They don’t see eye to eye, but that’s what makes their story so fascinating. Unfortunately, they don’t appear in the teaser trailer, but a threat they will have to deal with does. You can check out the teaser below:

The 45-second clip shows Singed, the mad chemist, performing some sort of blood transfusion. He looks like he’s seen better days, but that’s not what has people talking about the teaser. Hanging above Singed is the monstrous figure, Vander, who was mutated after overdosing on Shimmer and suffering fatal injuries. His fate was unclear at the end of Season 1, but Singed seems to be turning him into a version of Warwick, a cyborg werewolf from the League of Legends lore.

While fans are champing at the bit to see what becomes of Vander and the other characters, they will have to wait a while because the teaser also reveals that the show will not return to Netflix until November. That does leave time for people who haven’t seen the series to catch up, though.

Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Ella Purnell (Jinx) and Katie Leung (Caitlyn Kiramman) are all set to reprise their voice roles in Arcane Season 2. Additional voice casting is “to be announced,” according to IGN, who received a press release.

