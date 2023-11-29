Aatrox is a popular and powerful top lane Champion in League of Legends (LoL). He featured heavily in the recent League of Legends World Championship, making him a sought-after Champion. In this list, we’ll be going over the best Skins you can buy to give your Aatrox some flair.

Best Aatrox Skins in League of Legends (LoL)

Aatrox has a handful of skins, and while most of them are pretty good, there are definitely some stand-out skins that you should consider. Not all skins are made equally. Some have custom sound effects, animations, and interactions that make them far better than other skins. With that in mind, here are the best skins for Aatrox that you should consider if you’re looking to buy one.

Blood Moon Aatrox & Prestige Blood Moon Aatrox

Blood Moon Aatrox is one of the coolest skins on offer and is loved by many players – just look at that epic splash art. This skin has a red oni-themed aesthetic to it with some excellent red skill effects to match. The sound effects are great on this skin, and there are a lot of details to love, like the big demon hand Aatrox is rocking. When in his ultimate, Aatrox’s wings look amazing. They’re a darker red with a gradient that ends in a deep purple. It also has a cool recall animation where Aatrox summons a bunch of parts to form a sweet oni mask before warping back to base and front-flipping to land in front of the shop.

This skin also has a coveted prestige version that you can currently purchase from the Mythic store. It features an amazing golden version of the Blood Moon skin. While it’s mostly the same as the regular Blood Moon skin, it really does feel that bit extra impressive running around all shiny and golden.

Mecha Aatrox

Mecha Aatrox is right up there as a contender for his best skin for me. I love the Pacific Rim-like style for this skin, and it really shines through in the game. It looks really badass and almost like a completely different Champion. The skin has a great set of sound effects, animations, and voice lines that really deliver on the idea. My favorite part is the ultimate, though. Mecha Aatrox takes to the sky and changes color to an epic metallic red with Gundam-style wings. Any Kaiju wandering Summoner’s Rift better watch out when Mecha Aatrox comes flying down the lane!.

Lunar Eclipse Aatrox

Lunar Eclipse Aatrox is my final pick for the best of Aatrox skins. This skin has a cool celestial design that really stands out in the game with the vibrant purples and silvers in the color scheme. The sound and skill effects are great and feature celestial runes around the edges of the skill effects. It’s a good skin, but it has some tough competition in Blood Moon and Mecha Aatrox.

Those are the best Aatrox skins that you can buy right now in League of Legends. You really can’t go wrong with any of these options, as they’re all great choices. They have the most unique sound and visuals and are just a cut above his other skins.