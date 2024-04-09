Are Automatons Gone for Good in Helldivers 2?

The Automatons have been eradicated from Super Earth space entirely at the start of April 2024, and according to the Galactic War table, they have been erased from Helldivers 2. But does that necessarily mean that the enemies of Democracy have been wiped out?

Will the Automatons Return in Helldivers 2?

Yes, the Automatons will likely come back to Helldivers 2 at a later date. As fun as the whole storyline is for the game, which Arrowhead Game Studios has masterfully kept alive as a live service, it’s all just part of the game that we follow. For now, the Automatons have been completely wiped out, and all their sectors are 100% liberated. There is no way to even enter any of the previously robot-controlled spaces like Draupnir.

The question is less of if they will return and more of when they will. For the past few weeks, Divers believe they have seen signs of the Illuminate. Previous fans of Helldivers recognize this faction as the third major alien force getting pummeled by Super Earth. They’re more dangerous than the Automatons, and they could be coming in to replace them for the time being. Arrowhead wants us to have a brief victory with Operation Swift Disassembly before the real battle begins.

Of course, all this is pure speculation until we get concrete content in the game. But Arrowhead Game Studios has remained cryptic for months, and they continue to release content by surprise. Whether it’s a new enemy faction to fight on the Galactic War table or a totally different operation for the Automatons in Helldivers 2, the robots are sure to return. I can’t imagine a scenario where that entire faction was scrapped simply for the fun of it.

In the meantime, focus on leveling up while you take down the Terminid threat against Super Earth.

And that’s whether the Automatons are gone for good in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 is available on PlayStation and PC.

