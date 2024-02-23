Are Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (CoD MW3) Servers Down?

If you’re having trouble getting into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3), you may be wondering if the servers are down, so here’s what you need to know.

Are Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s Servers Down?

Server outages are fairly common for big games like CoD: MW3, and they can be quite frustrating to deal with. Generally, developers work on getting things back up as soon as possible, but that can take some time. If the MW3 isn’t working for you, there are a few things you’ll want to do to check if the servers are down.

I always recommend going to DownDetector. Here’s the relevant page for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. At the time of this article’s most recent update, Feb. 23, 2024, players are reporting outages. That means that the issue is almost certainly on the game’s end, and there’s nothing you can do except wait. That outage also coincided with a glitch that’s resetting players to level 1.

In terms of finding out just when the servers will be back up, I recommend checking out @CODUpdates on X. It’s from there that the team behind MW3 will send out updates about the game. As of their most recent update, the team is working hard to fix the server issues.

What If The Servers Aren’t Down?

If you’ve gone through the above steps and it looks like the problem is only happening for you, there are a few things you can do.

Firstly, reset your game, and if that doesn’t work, reset your computer. You may want to check using your phone, smart TV, or another console if your internet connection is still working. If it’s not, try unplugging your router, waiting a minute, and then plugging it back in.

If that doesn’t work, I recommend contacting your ISP or checking for news about local outages. It’s entirely possible that your internet is down, and that’s preventing you from being able to access the game.