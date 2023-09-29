Are Discord Servers Down?

Discord is a fantastic place to chill, share ideas, support the developers of your favourite game and so on. However, if you’ve just tried accessing it you might be wondering are the Discord servers down? Here’s what you need to know.

Why You Might Think Discord’s Servers Are Down

Discord’s servers are not, as far as we know, down. However, there is an issue going on that is stopping some people getting into Discord. If you’re getting an error message along the lines of “sorry you have been blocked,” which is related to Cloudfare, you’re not alone. Some people can get in some can’t, and Discord is looking at it right now. You can check in on their Twitter account to monitor how they’re doing with fixing it.

Basically, Cloudflare is a service that supports and protects websites. If you’ve ever had message come up saying that a website is running off a Cloudflare backup, that’s Cloudflare keeping the website going (sort of) while the main site is down. In this case, Cloudflare or Discord or some combination of the two thinks the site is being attacked or something. Could the site actually be under attack? It’s possible, but we expect Discord to explain when it’s sorted.

So, for now, the Discord servers are not down but there’s another error, the Cloudflare error, that might make you think that. All you can do is try again later, keep trying now if you’ve got the patience or check Discord’s Twitter account to see if they’ve fixed it yet. It may also be worth resetting your Discord client or server to see if that clears problems up, though the issue at the time of writing seems to be more on the company’s end, so it’s unlikely to do much in the grand scheme of things.