Wizard With a Gun is an online co-op sandbox game with a combination of rouge-like and survival style game play by Galvanic Games. As a wizard who happens to have a gun, you make your way through various levels levels created as you activate The Wheel to spin back time and open up a portal for you to explore. You can your co-op friends can then explore, collect resources and find new structures to scan. You’ll want to be out before the time limit runs out and you start dealing with some nasty enemies! Once you make it out with your loot, you can spend time upgrading the home area and researching improvements for your wizards and their guns. If you’re curious about how extensive the co-op is and whether research upgrades are shared or not in Wizard With a Gun, read on!

Are Research Upgrades Shared in Co-Op In Wizard With a Gun

Completing research in Wizards With a Gun is vital to improving your exploration and combat capabilities. Upgrading your magical tome will allow you to scan more structures that you can then use your crafting hammer to recreate in your home base. As you progress through the game you’ll find all sorts of useful machines and even nice looking decorative structures that you’ll want to scan and save for later.

The good news for those in co-op is that progress here is shared. Upgrades that you make at the research station will apply to all those in the session. This means if you upgrade your magical tome to be able to scan decorative structures, all party members will now be able to do so. The structures that you scan will also be added to the crafting options of your fellow wizards. The same goes for something like upgraded types of bullets, they’ll be able to be crafted by all co-oping wizards once researched once!

Wizard With a Gun makes it as easy as possible to progress with a group in co-op. All progress is shared across the board making for a truly collaborative experience.