How to Get Extreme Evasion in Solo Leveling Arise

Solo Leveling Arise is a very fast-paced action game that requires you to have somewhat quick reflexes. With that in mind, here’s how to pull off Extreme Evasion in Solo Leveling Arise.

How to Use Extreme Evasion in Solo Leveling Arise

Extreme Evasion is really just Solo Leveling Arise‘s equivalent of a perfect dodge. To pull it off, you need to dodge by hitting the space bar just before an enemy attack hits you.

If you’ve done it correctly, time will slow down for just a couple seconds, allowing you to react and move in real-time to get more damage in. Certain QTE skills will also only trigger if you activate Extreme Evasion, such as Sung Jinwoo’s Shadow Step. This ability allows him to quickly get behind an enemy to extend the time slowdown, which basically means more DPS output.

It’s important not to confuse this with the regular Evasion, which is just a normal dodge. Regular Evasions will not trigger the time slowdown.

Why Is Extreme Evasion Important?

As you progress through the story mode of Solo Leveling Arise and also take part in its more hardcore game modes, you’ll quickly realize that the key to success is being able to dodge effectively. It’s why I recommended just leveling up Jinwoo’s Perception and Attack stats in our stats guide; it’s more effective for you to just dodge and focus on dealing damage, rather than attempting to tank through attacks.

Furthermore, many missions in the game have optional tasks that require you to pull off Extreme Evasion two or three times in battle. So with all that in mind, it’s best to practice it early on so that you can set yourself up for success going forward.

And that’s everything you need to know about Extreme Evasion in Solo Leveling Arise.

