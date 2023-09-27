Were you having a pre-Team Fortress 2 sandwich but came back to find you couldn’t get into the game? If that’s the situation you’re in you’ll be wondering, are TF2‘s servers down? Here’s the answer.

Here’s Whether the Team Fortress 2 (TF2) Servers Are Down

Right now, Team Fortress 2‘s servers are down. That means that, in the short term, you won’t be able to get a game. There was also a reported outage yesterday, Sept, 26, though it only lasted for an hour or so. Some TF2 players have, on the Steam forums, joked that it’s scheduled maintenance. If that’s the case, there’s been no official notification. More likely there’s something gone wrong over at Valve’s side. So the bad news that if you can’t get on right now there’s nothing to do to fix it.

However, going by previous outages, Valve will be pretty fast on the ball to fix it. Therefore, your best bet is to make get another sandwich, put your feet up and watch a few Source Film Maker videos until everything’s sorted. Hopefully, if you jump back on in an hour it’ll also be sorted. There have been no announcements from Valve or from the official Team Fortress Twitter account, but if it’s still not back up, it’s worth checking in with those to see if they have news.

So, the answer to are to TF2 servers down is, right now they are.

