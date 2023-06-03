Are There Microtransactions in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 by Blizzard Entertainment is finally here and it’s certainly not a cheap game to buy, so surely there wouldn’t be a bunch of microtransactions already available to buy in it right? Well that’s where you’d be wrong. Not only is there a full store for microtransactions, but there is also a battle pass as well.

What Microtransactions are in Diablo 4?

It’s a bit disappointing to see Diablo 4 so full of microtransactions already at launch and, in true Blizzard fashion, they’re also expensive despite being inside a full-priced AAA title that you already have to fork out a lot to buy. Sure they are purely cosmetic items, but you really shouldn’t have to be paying so much for them considering you already bought the game.

Upon loading up the store in Diablo 4 you’ll be greeted with a slick animation and then a whole host of microtransactions to throw your wallet at if you so desire, including things like Mounts, Mount Accessories and Mount Armor sets, Class cosmetic gear sets and accessories to change gear appearances, and things like shield and backpack appearances. Nothing game-changing at least, unlike those found in Diablo Immortal.

To top it off there will also be a premium battle pass coming to Diablo 4. While not available yet, it will feature seasonal cosmetics for characters, seasonal XP boosts, and some premium currency for you to spend in the cosmetics store as well. Depending on the price and how many cosmetics and included premium currency (called Platinum) you get, this could be a much better alternative to buy if you want some cosmetics but feel unhappy paying the full amount they’re after in the store.

That covers the microtransactions in Diablo 4. Of course you don’t have to engage with them at all because they are purely cosmetic, but it would have been nice to see some affordable pricing on cosmetics for once, considering how much the game already costs.