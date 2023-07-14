Are There Requirements to Create a Blood Knight in Diablo Immortal?

The Blood Knight class in Diablo Immortal not only looks awesome with their vampire aesthetic and spear-and-blood orb setup, but they feel excellent to play and are damn strong too. Having tried out the class, I can say there will be a lot of people hoping this cool addition also eventually makes its way to Diablo 4. If you’ve been thinking about trying out the Blood Knight in Diablo Immortal, you may have been wondering if there are any requirements to be able to create one and if they had their own tutorial or storyline to play through — so here are the answers.

Can You Start with a Blood Knight in Diablo 4 Without Requirements?

Luckily, there are no strict requirements where you have to have beaten the campaign or reached a certain milestone level with another character like is required for some new classes in other Blizzard games like the Death Knight class in World of Warcraft when that launched. You’ll simply be able to load up the game, select the class from the character creation menu to customize, and start playing. Nice and simple!

How Long Is the Blood Knight Tutorial in Diablo Immortal?

When you start out with the Blood Knight, it will have a tutorial that you’ll need to complete to unlock most of the features of Diablo Immortal. This tutorial is short and interesting, running you up only about 10 minutes or so of gameplay, and it will see you completing it at roughly level 10. This will then open up most of the game’s features such as the mail system, store, and character details. There will still be a few locked features such as the battle pass and some other multiplayer features that will require you to complete the rest of the opening of the game, which is around 30 minutes to an hour in length to complete. Then you’ll be able to access and take on all that Diablo Immortal has to offer with your brand spanking new Blood Knight class.

That covers it for how to create and start off with a Blood Knight in Diablo Immortal — with no creation requirements and a pretty short tutorial required to get going, there’s not much that will get in your way of creating a cool new Blood Knight and start destroying your enemies with blood!