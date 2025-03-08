Ultimate Arise Crossover Beginner’s Guide (Beta)

Arise Crossover seems like a very straightforward game, right? You get a bunch of Shadow units and attack enemies (who can’t fight back), so you can get even stronger Shadow Units until you run out of things to do. Simple right? Well, we made it to the very end of the game, and we saw a lot of good players who were really confused about how to progress, where to level up, what Shadows to use, and so on. If you feel like you’re one of those players, then this guide is for you.

How Shadows work in Arise Crossover

Each of the three islands in Arise Crossover has several recruitable Shadows and one powerful dungeon Shadow. Currently, based on types, the weakest unit in the game is Soondoo (which you can get at the very start of the game), while the strongest is Mifalcon (which you can get at the final Brum Island).

However, what’s more important than types are ranks. A Rank A Soondoo is much more powerful than a rank D Mifalcon. Units that are higher ranked can level up further than lower ranked units. For example: A Rank D unit can only go as high as Level 75, but an SS Unit can go as high as level 200. This means that the ultimate team of shadows would consist of four Mifalcons level SS, but getting there is the fun part.

Arise Crossover Dungeon Guide

Dungeon Portals spawn every 30 minutes in the game. When a portal spawns, it stays there for 15 minutes. Even if you make it and start a Dungeon 1 second before a portal closes, you still get to complete the entire dungeon (because it’s treated like entering a different game).

Portals can spawn on several different locations on each island, and their difficulty rank is always random.

When you start the game, try to create a team of Rank D units and try to do a Rank D (or even C) dungeon on Leveling Island. This should give you a decent group of units and maybe even a rare (boss) Shadow Unit. Dungeons are the only way to recruit Rare Units and common units higher than Rank C.

After this, whenever you get a message that a portal has spawned, GO FOR IT. Even if you don’t have a good enough team, stand in front of the portal and wait for someone else to join. In most cases, you’ll get one player who will be happy to boost you through the dungeon. The reason for this is that many players are able to solo these dungeons and don’t really mind if low-level players tag along. So, accept this kindness from strangers to get higher ranking units. Essentially, recruiting Shadows from dungeons is how you progress in Arise Crossover.

When we only had rank C units, we had one kind person take us through a rank A dungeon, which helped us recruit a few rank A units, and we were able to get to the end game with them. Later down the line, we helped a few players with rank D units get through a Rank S dungeon. We hope you embrace this trend, too.

Arise Crossover Weapons

Currently, during this Beta phase, player weapons are pretty much useless. Maybe during the beginning of the game, they can help you deal a few points of damage, but even when you make it to the second island, you’ll start to see that Weapons aren’t helping your units a lot.

The Iron Kando Blade, currently the most powerful common weapon in Arise Crossover, costs 60m, and can do 516,1K damage. Meanwhile, our units are dishing out 200 – 400 million. So, unless you’ve got money to burn, save your money until the game gets updated.

How to get a mount in Arise Crossover

Just like with dungeons, every 15 minutes, a wild mount will spawn. Only one player on the server can attempt to claim the mount. When a new wild mount spawns, a server-wide message appears; however, you don’t always get a message when someone else claims the mount or if it disappears.

Mounts can spawn in 6 different locations: on one of the islands on the back of the main ones and on one of the little side islands between two major islands. Refer to the developer’s map for spawn locations.

Image by Arise Crossover official Trello board

You can’t claim the same mount more than once. You can also fail at capturing a mount (it happened to us). Flying mounts are the rarest (they usually have a 10% chance to spawn), ground mounts spawn frequently, and water mounts can be bought from the Boat Shop NPC.

Essentially, if you need a mount, wait for the mount server message to pop, and race around the world, passing by all six locations, and hopefully, you’ll be able to claim a mount along the way. If you don’t, just wait for another message. We are still waiting for our chance to claim a Flying mount. As cool as mounts are, they aren’t necessary to progress through the game, but having a flying mount sure makes traveling easier.

That’s all there is to it. As the game gets more updates, we’ll keep updating this Beginner’s guide. In the meantime, check out the Arise Crossover codes for some cool freebies.

