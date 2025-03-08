Arise Crossover Trello and Discord

Arise Crossover has entered its early Beta stage. Even though the game only has three locations, there’s a lot to look forward to. One of the best ways to stay up to date with what’s going on in Arise Crossover is to check out the official Trello and Discord, and we’re here to give you the links.

The game aims to grow into something great, which is exactly why it already has its own official Discord channel, Roblox group, and even an official Trello board. Here are the links:

The Discord group is very welcoming to new players, and even if you don’t join it, you’ll still meet a ton of great people in the game who are more than willing to help you out and even boost you through dungeons. The developers are also asking via in-game chat for players to join the Roblox Community group and give them a like, so if you’re having fun in the game, maybe go and smash that like button.

The Trello board may look simple, but it’s actually filled to the brim with useful information. In fact, we’ve used it for a lot of things, such as finding mounts, and it’s actually very helpful. On the Trello board, you can find things like:

General information about the game (including when the entire game will be released)

(including when the entire game will be released) Maps of all three islands currently in the game

currently in the game Every Mob in the game

Both NPC vendors currently in the game

currently in the game Every player weapon in the game (including some that are only available to content creators and Alpha testers)

(including some that are only available to content creators and Alpha testers) Every Mount in the game (including some that are only available to content creators and Alpha testers)

(including some that are only available to content creators and Alpha testers) Dungeon and Mount spawn locations

Game Credits (who are the owners, and who are the developers)

(who are the owners, and who are the developers) Trello board credits

Needless to say, Arise Crossover seems like it has a very bright future ahead of it, and you can bet we’ll be there to follow it with each new update.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun progressing in Arise Crossover, and make sure you check out our Arise Crossover codes for some in-game freebies. If you’re new to the game, check out our Beginner’s guide.

