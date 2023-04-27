Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Gets Epic Gameplay Trailer, Launches in August

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have revealed an Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon gameplay trailer and a release date of August 25, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. This is our first look at the Elden Ring developer’s next title in motion, and it looks glorious. It’s a full three minutes of footage that shows off jet-pack-fueled combat as FromSoftware’s hulking mechs dance around a fiery battlefield. After more than a decade since the last mainline entry, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon looks like a project that will be worth the wait.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware also showed off some special editions during the Armored Core VI gameplay reveal trailer. There will be four versions for players to pick up: a Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Collector’s Edition, and a Premium Edition. The Standard Edition simply comes with the game, while the Deluxe Edition adds in a digital artbook and soundtrack. The Collector’s Edition packs in everything from the Deluxe Edition as well as a slick mech figure, SteelBook case, stickers, and pin badges. The real centerpiece, however, is the Premium Edition, which comes with all of those other goodies while adding in a hulking garage for your new mech figure.

As explained at the PlayStation.Blog, the world of Rubicon will have an “incredible sense of scale” in line with other FromSoftware efforts, and you will be able to explore at will. “There will be missions where you’re fighting across sweeping battlefields–very combat-oriented,” said game director Masaru Yamamura. “But you’ll sometimes be recovering data logs from wreckage and doing other side objectives too.” Assault Boost is the big the new feature of Armored Core VI, allowing you to press one button to switch between long-range and close-range attack styles. Armored Cores can also be staggered now if they take too much damage within a short window. There will furthermore be a variety of bosses large and small. And of course, Armored Core VI will have a major amount of customization in its gameplay.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is here to stun with its gameplay upon its release date this August, and you can see it all for yourself in the gameplay trailer below.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon launches for PC and consoles in just a few months. Stay tuned for any updates.