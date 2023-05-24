NewsVideo Games

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date Trailer Brings Stealthy Basim Gameplay in October

During the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, Ubisoft shared the release date trailer for Assassins Creed Mirage on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC. Assassin's Creed Mirage

Ubisoft may have put its Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake on the back burner, but it still took the time during today’s May 2023 PlayStation Showcase to give us a nice long look at Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as well as a release date of October 12, 2023. It’s the next entry in the publisher’s long-running stealth action franchise that will arrive a whole three years after the series’s last entry, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Thankfully, today’s presentation is filled with in-engine footage of a project that looks to take the franchise back to its stealthy roots, as protagonist Basim makes the jump from the previous game to this one.

Here are some more details about the story: “After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.”

Mirage marks Ubisoft’s first step toward creating a clear path forward for the franchise. With the news of an Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date of this October is confirmation that preorders are open now. If you’re not sold on it yet, you can see the Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay trailer below.

Michael Cripe
