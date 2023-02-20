Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have announced a worldwide Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg release date of July 13, 2023 for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 (via Gematsu). The date was revealed with an adorable gameplay trailer today that spotlights lots of reimagined RPG gameplay, but more importantly, it offers a great look at the new chibi character designs. This ground-up remake features plenty of visual improvements, with even 2D character drawings getting a crisp animated facelift. The Atelier Marie Remake release date trailer is only in Japanese for now, but you can still listen to its new tunes and see the updated visuals below.

Elsewhere in the Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg release date trailer is information on a Premium Box and Special Collection Box for players in Japan. The Premium Box includes the game, an art book, a card set, and options for both the original and remake versions of the soundtrack. The Special Collection Box, meanwhile, comes with all of the Premium Box goodies, as well as a B2 tapestry, a data book, an acrylic diorama stand, and 20 clear bookmarks. There’s also a Digital Deluxe Edition in Japan, which comes with the game, 33 in-game costumes, an extra music pack, and the original Atelier Marie Plus: The Alchemist of Salburg.

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg was announced earlier this month during the Japanese version of the February Nintendo Direct and is a remake of the original 1997 JRPG. Although it will largely tell the same story, which follows Marie as she struggles to learn alchemy, players will be treated to a laundry list of new features. In addition to updated graphics, the game will contain revamped menus and controls, as well as additional events and a new Unlimited Mode, allowing players to enjoy the core experience at a relaxed pace.

For more on Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg, check out the summary below: