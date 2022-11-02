The Atomic Heart release date trailer finally premiered today, confirming that developer Mundfish’s long-awaited alternate-history first-person shooter will indeed launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on February 21, 2023. (This date had leaked a bit earlier than intended in the past couple days.) It’s nice to see a release date after five years of waiting, but today’s trailer also has around a minute of new gameplay. You can watch the Atomic Heart release date trailer below, which notes that you can preorder the game now, including in a Gold or Premium special edition.

Yes, with the release date now out for the public to mark on their calendars, Atomic Heart is officially available for preorder. Picking up the standard edition nets you a digital copy and two weapon skins for $59.99 on PC and $69.99 on consoles. For $30 more, the Gold Edition gets those same perks in addition to the Atomic Pass, which includes an exclusive Polymer Glove Skin and four DLC packs. Finally, there’s the Premium Edition, which for another $10 more includes all the aforementioned bonuses, another two weapon skins, and a digital art book containing more game info.

Atomic Heart was revealed in 2017, with every following update pulling in more fans who were looking for BioShock-like experiences to whisk them away to horrible dystopian worlds. It’s been a particularly painful wait as many fans lost hope that the game would ever release at all. However, launch will finally be here soon, so stay tuned for more updates as we inch closer to it.