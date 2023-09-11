Attack on Titan: The Final Season’s Next Episode Release Date Revealed

The release date for Attack on Titan: The Final Season‘s next episode has seemingly been revealed.

On X, Discussing Film posted an image from Attack on Titan, saying The Final Season Part 3’s second part would release on Nov. 4. At the time of writing, though, MAPPA, the studio behind Attack on Titan‘s most recent episodes have not confirmed the news. As such, it’s possible times will change. Still, Discussing Film has, historically, been a reliable source of news for all things TV and movies. There are also various other accounts sharing the news.

‘ATTACK ON TITAN: THE FINAL SEASON PART 3 (PART 2)’ is set to release on November 4. pic.twitter.com/VMuhRiVR3k — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 11, 2023

Based on the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan premiered in 2013. There was was a several year gap between Season 1 and Season 2, which didn’t air until 2017. Seasons have often been split up into several parts, and there was an additional delay between Attack on Titan Season 3 and Season 4 that lasted from 2019 until 2021. Season 4, for example, began airing in 2020 and has been split into three parts, with the third part consisting of two episodes. Overall, Attack on Titan has received a lot of acclaim from fans and critics.

Attack on Titan takes place in a world in which giant humanoid creatures called Titans roam a post-apocalyptic Earth. The last living humans live behind walls meant to keep the Titans out, with varying success. In the early part of the series, protagonists Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert took the fight to the Titans as members of the Survey Corps., though things have gotten significantly more complicated since those early days. Among other things, Eren eventually learned how to transfer himself into a Titan and has found many of his allies turned into enemies.

Attack on Titan is available to stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and various other platforms.