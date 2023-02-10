Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 was already quite the mouthful, and now animation studio MAPPA is making things more complicated by announcing that the first half of the next part will be a one-hour special. This cinematic shift was revealed on the series’s Twitter account (via Crunchyroll) and marks a colossal change to the show’s usual 20-minute-episode format. The one-hour Part 3 premiere will air on March 4. The second half is still scheduled to arrive sometime later this year, though whether or not it will also be an extended episode is not yet clear.

While another change to the rollout of Attack on Titan: The Final Season might be a head-scratcher for some, others might be excited to see the news. The change means that fans won’t have to wait for week-to-week episode releases, but it also caters to those who were hoping for the series to finish with an Attack on Titan movie. Any way you cut it, it’ll be nice to sit and get lost in (SPOILERS) Eren Jaeger’s apocalyptic new world for a full 60 minutes when Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 premieres next month.

It’ll be an intense dive back into Attack on Titan, especially considering The Final Season Part 2 left off with the beginning of Eren’s assault on humanity. While he’s at the shores of desolation, Mikasa, Armin, and the rest of his Comrades are following miles behind. They’ve got a long journey ahead if they hope to catch up with The Rumbling, but with an hour-long premiere, we’ve got an even better chance of seeing them reunite before the wait for the second half begins. Hopefully, MAPPA will reveal a release date for Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3’s second half sooner rather than later. Stay tuned for updates.