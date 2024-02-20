Avatar Fans Are Rigorously Debating the Color of Azula’s Fire in the Netflix Show

It feels like every day for the last few weeks has featured discourse about Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. People are very protective of the original series, and for good reason. But now, Avatar fans are debating the color of Azula’s fire in the Netflix show.

Recommended Videos

The debate stems from a recent piece of promotional material that highlights members of the Fire Nation. Firelord Ozai, Prince Zuko, and Uncle Iroh all receive some love, but they’re not the major topics of conversation. All anyone on social media wants to discuss is a glimpse of Azula that shows her using orange fire.

i really hope she gets the "blue fire arc" everyone's talking about pic.twitter.com/EVO2BiphIW — 2 days to atla on netflix (@azulasmind) February 19, 2024

When Azula debuts in Avatar Book Two: Earth, she’s different than all of the other firebenders because she bends blue fire. It stems from years and years of training and raw talent, proving how meticulous Azula is when it comes to bending. Having Azula appear in Season 1 was already a major change for the Netflix show, and now, fans believe the adaptation is taking things too far.

Related: Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Change to Sozin’s Comet Is a Big Mistake

Most believe the change in color to be another misguided move by Netflix to change the source material, just like the one involving Sokka’s sexism. However, some of the diehard Avatar fans are pushing back, citing flashbacks from the original series where Azula bends orange fire as proof that she’ll gain her blue fire at some point in live-action.

Without watching the series, it’s impossible to know what the powers that be at Netflix have planned for Azula. She’s a major character, however, and it seems unlikely that they would change an important part of her character for no good reason. Fans will just have to wait until Feb 22. to find out.