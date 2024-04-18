Team Avatar ready to fight in Avatar: The Last Airbender. This image is part of article about whether an Avatar: The Last Airbender skin is coming to Fortnite.
Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Starring Dave Bautista Sees Release Date Pushed

Matthew Razak
Published: Apr 18, 2024 02:21 pm

Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender isn’t the only bending game in town as Paramount has been working on a trio of animated films from the show’s original creators. The first movie is tentatively titled Avatar Aang, but, unfortunately, it has been delayed.

The news comes alongside the drop of a trailer for Paramount’s hotly anticipated animated film Transformers One, which had its release date shifted by one week to September 20. Avatar Aang has seen a bigger delay than one week, however, as the movie has moved from Oct. 10, 2025, to Jan. 30, 2026. No reason was given for the delay, but most likely, co-directors Lauren and William Montgomery have more work to do on it. Or maybe Paramount sees January as a better spot for it.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the trilogy, but there’s a host of new voice actors taking on parts, including Eric Nam as Aang, Dionne Quan as Toph, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka, and Dave Bautista as an unknown villain. Even bigger for fans, the film is being produced by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who were booted from the Netflix series. For those who didn’t like what the live-action show did to the franchise, the chance to see what DiMartino and Konietzko had in mind is a real treat.

This will, of course, mean we have two Avatar universes going on at once, as the upcoming animated movie will have nothing to do with the Netflix series. However, what the new show has proven is that there is a rapidly expanding fanbase for the series, and getting films onto the big screen can only make it bigger. There are no details on the planned second and third films available at this time.

