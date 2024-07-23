The Acolyte: Why Did Osha Kill Sol? Explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 8, “The Acolyte.”

Recommended Videos

Star Wars: The Acolyte‘s final episode had many twists and turns. In a tragic turn of events, Osha turned on her former Jedi master, Sol, and killed him in cold blood. So, why did Osha turn against Sol and kill him in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Why Did Osha Kill Sol in The Acolyte?

In a surprising turn of events, we saw the last Jedi on Mae’s kill list die. However, it wasn’t Mae who took Sol’s life. In a poetic twist, it was his former padawan and Mae’s twin sister, Osha, who took his life. Sol’s dark secret had been revealed in Season 1, Episode 7 of The Acolyte. As it turned out, his dark secret was that he killed Mae and Osha’s mother, Aniseya. Sol and the other Jedi that had been on Brendok at the time lied to Osha, and thus she was led to believe that her twin sister was to blame for the murder of their mother and family. Sol admitted to Osha that he lied to her so that she could have the life she always wanted to have.

Related: What Is Master Sol’s Secret in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

After finally hearing the truth about the death of her family after so long, she was consumed with anger and used the force to kill Sol. However, in his final moments, Sol reassured Osha and uttered the words “it’s okay.” It’s bittersweet and tragic, as it shows that no matter what, Sol understood Osha’s anger and in essence, forgave her.

Did Osha Turn to the Dark Side of The Force?

After the realisation set in that Osha had killed the man who was essentially a father figure to her, she turned to the dark side. For the first time on screen, we saw the bleeding of a kyber crystal. In Osha’s anger and realisation, she points Sol’s lightsaber that she had been holding at Qimir. As she pointed the saber at him, it slowly turned from blue to red – signifying Osha’s fall to the dark side. In a way, her connection to the light died with Sol, and her family.

Related: Is Star Wars: The Acolyte Getting a Season 2?

It really is like Yoda says, “Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, hate leads to suffering.” Osha went through all those things in a matter of minutes. Which ultimately turned her to the dark side and became Qimir’s acolyte. If there is going to be a season 2 of The Acolyte, it would be interesting to see Osha and Qimir’s dynamic more. As we haven’t exactly seen this dark side duo in action.

And that’s why Osha killed Sol in Star Wars: The Acolyte.

The Acolyte is streaming now on Disney+.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy