What Is Master Sol’s Secret in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Star Wars: The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 5, “Night,” was action-packed, featuring many twists and turns. One big twist in the episode was the revelation that Jedi Master Sol has been hiding a dark secret. So, what is Master Sol’s secret in The Acolyte?

Master Sol’s Secret in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Explained

In “Night,” we find out that Sol has been hiding something from Osha. We never got to find out what the secret is, but we’ll likely find out before the end of the season. As of now, there are a few theories floating around. However, by seeing Sol’s reaction to Qimir knowing the secret, it’s safe to assume that it’s a pretty dark piece of information.

The theories about Sol’s secret in The Acolyte range from him being a Sith Lord to him being responsible for the death of Osha and Mae’s family. Another interesting idea I’ve seen on X is that Sol and Qimir could be siblings – or, at the very least, share some sort of connection. It could be an interesting plot twist if it turns out to be true. However, the theory that fits the narrative of The Acolyte is that Sol is responsible for the death of Osha and Mae’s family. It would explain Mae’s motives and why Qimir asked Osha why she trusted Sol after everything he did to her.

Is Sol Responsible for the Death of Osha and Mae’s Family?

We all know that Mae set a fire to prevent Osha from joining the Jedi Order. Yet, it has never made sense how a fire could kill all of Osha and Mae’s family. Of course, as a child, Osha wouldn’t have questioned it, and the audience only saw her perspective of the events. That’s where the theory that Sol killed Osha and Mae’s family comes in. He was already inside Osha’s home just in time to save her, and coincidences are more than they seem in The Acolyte.

In Season 1, Episode 4, “Day,” Qimir disappeared, and then the Stranger showed up. Of course, that wasn’t a coincidence, so it’s possible that Sol being in Osha and Mae’s home at the time of the fire wasn’t one, either. It’s uncertain if Sol is solely responsible for what happened on Brendok, as there were three other Jedi presents, but the dots do seem to point at his dark secret tying into the events on that planet.

And that’s what Master Sol’s secret is in Star Wars: The Acolyte.

The Acolyte is streaming now on Disney+.

