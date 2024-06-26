Who Is the Masked Sith in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, there has been one character who has been shrouded in mystery – the Masked Sith. Well, in The Acolyte’s fifth episode, “Night,” the identity of this mysterious figure is revealed. So, who is the masked Sith in The Acolyte?

Is Qimir the Masked Sith in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Qimir is indeed the masked Sith in The Acolyte. This doesn’t come as a surprise, as there have been lots of theories surrounding who the Masked Sith is, and Qimir has always been the strongest candidate. He’s always been there to help and guide Mae as she went out to assassinate the Jedi on her list. But the biggest hint of them all was when he disappeared in “Day,” and not long after, the Masked Sith appeared.

While it was fairly obvious that Qimir is the Masked Sith, it’s certainly not a disappointment. It’s nice to see a theory being proved correct for once. And seeing the distinct contrast between Qimir before and after being revealed as the Masked Sith was fascinating and a little haunting. He went from a bumbling trader to a full-on Sith Lord.

Who Is Qimir in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Now that we know Qimir is the Masked Sith, who is he in Star Wars: The Acolyte? Qimir is portrayed by Canadian actor Manny Jacinto, who also appeared in the show The Good Place. Before Qimi’’s revelation, he was a trader and a former smuggler who had been seemingly hired by the Masked Sith to help Mae. Qimir’s official Star Wars databank entry describes him as “a shiftless drifter with seemingly no cares at all other than his own amusements.”

However, his personality seems to have drastically shifted from when he was a “trader.” From what we saw in “Night,” his motivations come down to wanting to be able to use his powers freely without having to answer to the Jedi. He also wants a pupil to train, or, in his words, “an acolyte.” So, he attempted to train Mae, but she failed to become the student he wanted. At the end of the episode, we see him with an unconscious Osha. It seems as if he will give being a teacher another try.

And that’s who the Masked Sith is in Star Wars: The Acolyte.

The Acolyte is streaming now on Disney+.

