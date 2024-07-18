Is Star Wars: The Acolyte Getting a Season 2?

Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte just wrapped up its first season with a decidedly open-ended finale. So, does this mean the The Acolyte is getting a Season 2?

Is The Acolyte Season 2 Happening?

As of this writing, Lucasfilm hasn’t officially green lighted The Acolyte Season 2. This doesn’t mean the show is cancelled, despite persistent rumors to that effect. Lucasfilm executives will likely take a few weeks (if not longer) to review The Acolyte Season 1’s viewership figures before committing to another batch of episodes. Of course, they could decide to axe The Acolyte Season 2 instead, but to reiterate: this hasn’t happened yet. Either way, we’ll update this article once Lucasfilm publicly confirms its plans (if any) for The Acolyte‘s future.

Should The Acolyte Season 2 get the thumbs up, showrunner Leslye Headland is ready to hit the ground running. In March 2024 Collider interview, Headland revealed that The Acolyte was always conceived as story that spanned more than one season. “I would say that when I pitched it, I definitely pitched it as a multi-season show,” she said. “There are a lot of things at the end of this season that I think are narrative threads that are not tied up, for sure.”

When Will The Acolyte Season 2 Come Out?

So, assuming Lucasfilm renews The Acolyte for a second season, when is it likely to drop? It’s hard to say at this early stage, but late 2025/early 2026 seems like the most realistic release window. Headland has already mapped out a lot of The Acolyte Season 2’s narrative, so the script writing process – and by extension, pre-production – should move relatively quickly.

That said, filming probably won’t kick off until late 2024 at the earliest, and then there’s post-production time to consider, as well. All told, that equates to a year-long production cycle (at least), so we’d bet on a 2026 premiere date. Again, we’ll update this article with The Acolyte Season 2’s release date when (or even if) it becomes available.

All eight episodes of The Acolyte Season 1 are currently streaming on Disney+.

