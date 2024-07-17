The Acolyte: Is Darth Plagueis in Season 1?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 8, “The Acolyte.”

Star Wars fans have long-speculated that legendary Sith Lord Darth Plagueis would make his live-action debut in The Acolyte. So, is Darth Plagueis in The Acolyte Season 1’s finale, and what does it mean for the show’s primary Sith antagonist, Qimir/The Stranger, if he is?

Is Darth Plagueis in The Acolyte Season 1, Episode 8?

Yes, Darth Plagueis is indeed in The Acolyte‘s Season 1 finale. While he’s never identified by name on screen, the sinister figure spying on Qimir and Osha early in the episode is clearly modelled on Plagueis’ physical description in the legacy Star Wars Expanded Universe canon. It’s definitely him.

Why is Darth Plagueis stalking Qimir and Osha from the shadows in The Acolyte? It’s unclear at this stage, however, there are several likely reasons. The most obvious of these is that Plagueis is keeping tabs on Qimir. While the pair’s connection isn’t confirmed yet, they’re both Sith – and Sith keep an eye on each other. Plagueis could also have an interest in Osha, given she’s the product of a vergence in the Force. According to current Star Wars continuity, Plagueis discovered how to create life (and cheat death) using the Force. Could he have learned this power by studying Osha? Did he play a part in her creation, even?

It’s all up in the air for now, although The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland insists she has all the answers. Headland teased The Acolyte‘s Darth Plagueis plot thread in a July 2024 Nerdist interview, confirming she’s already mapped out the entire storyline. It’s designed to bridge the gap between The Acolyte and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but we’ll only see it if Lucasfilm renews the former.

“Yes, I do [know Darth Plagueis’ full arc],” Headland said. “If I continue to get to tell this story, I know how I would like that to play out. And I would say I think it’s pretty complicated and messy.”

Does Darth Plagueis Cameo Mean Qimir Is Darth Venamis?

Headland’s remarks suggests there’s more to Darth Plagueis’ backstory than Star Wars fans previously knew. Presumably, this includes his relationship with Qimir, which (as noted above) remains undefined. It’s possible that Qimir is Plagueis’ Sith apprentice; a new addition to Star Wars canon who proceeded Darth Sidious as Plagueis’ pupil. But that’s hardly “complicated and messy,” so their dynamic is almost certainly less straightforward than student/teacher.

Indeed, Headland’s masterplan could involve outing Qimir as a retooled version of Plagueis’ Sith rival, Darth Venamis. The secret second apprentice of Plagueis’ master, Darth Tenebrous, Venamis no longer exists in current Star Wars canon. Yet Headland is an Expanded Universe enthusiast and has re-canonized some of its lore in The Acolyte. As such, Qimir could be her revamped incarnation of Venamis. Alternatively, he’s a separate character entirely – we’ll just have to wait and see!

All eight episodes of The Acolyte Season 1 are currently streaming on Disney+.

