Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance Is an Action Adventure with Iconic Events

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Bamtang Games have revealed Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance, a solo and co-op action-adventure game coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S this fall. The game was revealed with a trailer that highlights some of the activities it offers, its cartoon art style, and the familiar faces players will run into along their journey. You can see the footage for yourself in the Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance trailer below.

Players who pick up Quest for Balance can expect to utilize the water, earth, fire, and air elements as they solve puzzles and take on sidequests. GameMill and Bamtang add that you’ll be able to take control of nine playable characters – including Aang, Toph, Sokka, and Katara – and interact with them as you “replay any of the 18 thrilling chapters whenever you choose to experience your favorite moments from the series.” It’s also important to note that today’s footage gives us a tour of locations from each of the four nations and some of the secrets to find in-between them. While Quest for Balance may not appear to be the big-budget Avatar game fans have always wanted, (GameMill is known for so-so IP games.) it at least seems to be more in line with expectations than the recent turn-based mobile strategy game, Avatar Generations.

As for the game’s co-op functionality, players can group up with one other friend locally or online. For more on Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance, stay tuned for updates.