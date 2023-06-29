NewsVideo Games

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance Is an Action Adventure with Iconic Events

By
0
Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance is a solo and co-op action-adventure game that is coming to PC and consoles in fall 2023.

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer Bamtang Games have revealed Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance, a solo and co-op action-adventure game coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S this fall. The game was revealed with a trailer that highlights some of the activities it offers, its cartoon art style, and the familiar faces players will run into along their journey. You can see the footage for yourself in the Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance trailer below.

Players who pick up Quest for Balance can expect to utilize the water, earth, fire, and air elements as they solve puzzles and take on sidequests. GameMill and Bamtang add that you’ll be able to take control of nine playable characters – including Aang, Toph, Sokka, and Katara – and interact with them as you “replay any of the 18 thrilling chapters whenever you choose to experience your favorite moments from the series.” It’s also important to note that today’s footage gives us a tour of locations from each of the four nations and some of the secrets to find in-between them. While Quest for Balance may not appear to be the big-budget Avatar game fans have always wanted, (GameMill is known for so-so IP games.) it at least seems to be more in line with expectations than the recent turn-based mobile strategy game, Avatar Generations.

As for the game’s co-op functionality, players can group up with one other friend locally or online. For more on Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance, stay tuned for updates.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe