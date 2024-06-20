Backroom Tower Defense Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 20, 2024
We added new codes!
Recommended Videos
The SCPs are threatening to break out of quarantine and invade. It’s up to you and your friends to prevent their escape by commanding ASYNC human units, strategically placing them across the map, and stopping the anomalies in their tracks. With Backroom Tower Defense codes, they won’t stand a chance!
All Backroom Tower Defense Codes List
Active Backroom Tower Defense Codes
- 1m: Use for 100 Coins (New)
- hugeupdsoon: Use for 100 Coins (New)
- scp: Use for 2 Gems (New)
- secret3: Use for 100 Coins (New)
- setting: Use for 90 Coins (New)
- 100k: Use for 100 Coins (New)
- daycare: Use for 100 Coins (New)
- gemcrate: Use for 3 Gems (New)
- beta: Use for 100 Coins (New)
- backroom: Use for 100 Coins (New)
- updateweekly: Use for 50 Coins (New)
- playforfreepass: Use for 100 Coins (New)
- legendarise: Use for 50 Coins (New)
Expired Backroom Tower Defense Codes
- upd2part1
- upd1
- thank
- release
- starter
- 2p
- redemrobuxthroughpass
- bugfix
- 400k
Related: Ultimate Tower Defense (UTD) Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Backroom Tower Defense
Backroom Tower Defense codes are easy to redeem if you follow these steps:
- Launch Backroom Tower Defense in Roblox.
- Play the first level.
- Click the Codes button (1) on the right side of the screen.
- Type in your working code into the text field (2).
- Click the Redeem button (3) and collect your rewards.
If you love tower defense games on Roblox, go to our World Tower Defense Codes and Anime World Tower Defense (AWTD) Codes articles and redeem more valuable rewards before they expire!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy