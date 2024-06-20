Backroom Tower Defense Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 20, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

The SCPs are threatening to break out of quarantine and invade. It’s up to you and your friends to prevent their escape by commanding ASYNC human units, strategically placing them across the map, and stopping the anomalies in their tracks. With Backroom Tower Defense codes, they won’t stand a chance!

All Backroom Tower Defense Codes List

Active Backroom Tower Defense Codes

1m : Use for 100 Coins (New)

: Use for 100 Coins hugeupdsoon : Use for 100 Coins (New)

: Use for 100 Coins scp : Use for 2 Gems (New)

: Use for 2 Gems secret3 : Use for 100 Coins (New)

: Use for 100 Coins setting : Use for 90 Coins (New)

: Use for 90 Coins 100k : Use for 100 Coins (New)

: Use for 100 Coins daycare : Use for 100 Coins (New)

: Use for 100 Coins gemcrate : Use for 3 Gems (New)

: Use for 3 Gems beta : Use for 100 Coins (New)

: Use for 100 Coins backroom : Use for 100 Coins (New)

: Use for 100 Coins updateweekly : Use for 50 Coins (New)

: Use for 50 Coins playforfreepass : Use for 100 Coins (New)

: Use for 100 Coins legendarise: Use for 50 Coins (New)

Expired Backroom Tower Defense Codes

upd2part1

upd1

thank

release

starter

2p

redemrobuxthroughpass

bugfix

400k

Related: Ultimate Tower Defense (UTD) Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Backroom Tower Defense

Backroom Tower Defense codes are easy to redeem if you follow these steps:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Backroom Tower Defense in Roblox. Play the first level. Click the Codes button (1) on the right side of the screen. Type in your working code into the text field (2). Click the Redeem button (3) and collect your rewards.

If you love tower defense games on Roblox, go to our World Tower Defense Codes and Anime World Tower Defense (AWTD) Codes articles and redeem more valuable rewards before they expire!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy