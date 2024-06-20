Backroom Tower Defense promotional image
Codes

Backroom Tower Defense Codes (June 2024)

Jovan Krstić
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 09:52 am

Updated: June 20, 2024

The SCPs are threatening to break out of quarantine and invade. It’s up to you and your friends to prevent their escape by commanding ASYNC human units, strategically placing them across the map, and stopping the anomalies in their tracks. With Backroom Tower Defense codes, they won’t stand a chance!

All Backroom Tower Defense Codes List

Active Backroom Tower Defense Codes

  • 1m: Use for 100 Coins (New)
  • hugeupdsoon: Use for 100 Coins (New)
  • scp: Use for 2 Gems (New)
  • secret3: Use for 100 Coins (New)
  • setting: Use for 90 Coins (New)
  • 100k: Use for 100 Coins (New)
  • daycare: Use for 100 Coins (New)
  • gemcrate: Use for 3 Gems (New)
  • beta: Use for 100 Coins (New)
  • backroom: Use for 100 Coins (New)
  • updateweekly: Use for 50 Coins (New)
  • playforfreepass: Use for 100 Coins (New)
  • legendarise: Use for 50 Coins (New)

Expired Backroom Tower Defense Codes

  • upd2part1
  • upd1
  • thank
  • release
  • starter
  • 2p
  • redemrobuxthroughpass
  • bugfix
  • 400k

How to Redeem Codes in Backroom Tower Defense

Backroom Tower Defense codes are easy to redeem if you follow these steps:

Instructions on redeeming Backroom Tower Defense codes
  1. Launch Backroom Tower Defense in Roblox.
  2. Play the first level.
  3. Click the Codes button (1) on the right side of the screen.
  4. Type in your working code into the text field (2).
  5. Click the Redeem button (3) and collect your rewards.

