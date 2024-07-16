Bake Da Baby Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 16, 2024
The chefs prepared a new menu, and it’s time to rescue some babies! Don’t let them put you into a pot and help other babies that might get caught. Boost your tiny legs with Bake Da Baby codes, and avoid getting flambéed!
All Bake Da Baby Codes List
Active Bake Da Baby Codes
- burgerz: Use for 150 Coins
- eyelash: Use for 250 Coins
- behindyou: Use for 350 Coins
- tiktokfans: Use for 600 Coins
- thisisnotacode: Use for 500 Coins
- helpme: Use for 350 Coins
Expired Bake Da Baby Codes
- tokyo
How to Redeem Codes for Bake Da Baby
Read the guide below, and you’ll learn how to redeem Bake Da Baby codes in no time:
- Run Bake Da Baby in Roblox.
- Press the cogwheel button at the top of the screen.
- Type a code into the text box.
- Click the green checkmark button to obtain your free Coins.
Published: Jul 16, 2024