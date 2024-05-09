Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura Release Date Confirmed

The words of Baki Hanma and Kengan Ashura are set to collide in a new Netflix anime. But just when does this tournament of champions arrive? Here’s the confirmed release date for Baki Hanma VS Kenga Ashura.

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura’s release date has been confirmed by Netflix as June 6. It’s an anime film, rather than a series, so as of June 6th you’ll be able to watch this clash in its entirety. Will One Punch Man Saitama run in with a steel chair? Probably not, but if you’re a fan of either Baki Hanma (itself a follow-up to Baki) or Kengan Ashura it’s bound to be a treat.

Who Will Win Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura?

Both shows revolve around no-holds barred fighting contests, so this crossover absolutely make sense. But who’s going to come out on top between Baki and Ohma?

My prediction is that either the pair will fight to a standstill or they’ll team up against another foe. After all, it worked for Freddy vs Jason, Godzilla vs Kong and so on. Plus, it’ll mean that neither fanbase has to live with the knowledge that their favourite protagonist has been outclassed.

Who Else is Fighting in Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura?

This clash isn’t just about Baki taking on Ohma, fighters from both shows are going to head-to-head as well. Netflix has confirmed the film will feature these three matches, the titular clash being the last.

Match #1: Saw Paing Yoroizuka vs. Kaoru Hanayama

Match #2: Raian Kure vs. Jack Hammer

Match #3: Ohma Tokita vs. Baki Hanma

Going by the trailer, Netflix won’t be holding back on the action, so whether you’re a fan of either franchise, the film should leave you with a grin. So, the confirmed release date for Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura is June 6 2024.

