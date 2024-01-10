Baldur’s Gate 3 Companions Get Turned Into the Scooby Gang by TikToker

Jinkies! The Baldur’s Gate 3 companions just received a Hanna Barbera-style makeover in a TikTok that skillfully reimagines the adventurers as Scooby-Doo characters.

The TikTok, made by Dungeon Diva Gaming, casts Shadowheart as Daphne, Astarion as Fred, Lae’zel as Velma, and Gale as Shaggy. The makeover montage is worthy of a Scooby Snack, set to Simple Plan’s “What’s New, Scooby-Doo?”, the theme song to the early ‘00s series of the same name. Dungeon Diva Gaming is a streamer as well as a TikTok creator who’s previously modded Baldur’s Gate 3 companions into goth and emo fashion sensibilities.

The Baldur’s Gate 3/Scooby-Doo mashup has proven a massive hit with fans on social media, with many flooding the comments with their fan cast choices for the titular canine. Halsin and Scratch have ranked among popular fan suggestions to round out the Mystery Inc. party. Dungeon Diva Gaming may have inadvertently inspired future fanfiction creations as many commenters began to seriously ponder the Dungeons & Dragons classes of various Scooby-Doo characters and imagine comedic scenarios in which the Velma version of Lae’zel loses her glasses.

The instantly recognizable characters of Scooby-Doo make the franchise ripe for crossovers and reinterpretation. Beyond fan-made reimaginings like Dungeon Diva Gaming’s, recent Scooby-Doo adaptations have come in the form of Edgar Cantero’s novel Meddling Kids and the largely-derided adult animation series Velma. An influx of Shaggy-related memes a few years back even invited the Hanna Barbera character into the world of Dungeons & Dragons well before Baldur’s Gate 3‘s Gale assumed the role, with Wyrmwood sharing a Shaggy-inspired homebrew in 2019.

However, the Scooby Gang are far from the only characters that players have sought to recreate in Baldur’s Gate 3. The game’s highly customizable character creation and various mods have inspired Tavs ranging from players’ own Dungeons & Dragons characters to iconic figures from across popular culture. Outside the confines of the game itself, Baldur’s Gate 3 has inspired crossover fan creations with franchises like The Muppets and Shrek.

As for Dungeon Diva Gaming’s expertly crafted Scooby-Doo mashup, the creator has teased more videos in a similar vein and further editions of the goth and emo Baldur’s Gate 3 companion series in the video’s comment section.