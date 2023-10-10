Barbie Stars Reteaming for New Ocean’s 11 Movie

Film executives are hoping the magic of Barbie can strike a few times, with stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling set to team up again for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The revelation follows Mattel’s plan to blanket the box office with a bevy of toy-based games over the coming years.

The currently untitled new Ocean’s film sounds like it will be a bit of a throwback. It is set to take place in the 1960s, when the very first film (starring Frank Sinatra and other members of the Rat Pack) was released, though it will move the action from the usual American settings to Europe. Trumbo and Meet the Parents director Jay Roach will helm the movie, though few other details are available at present.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ at the recent BFI London Film Festival, the film’s producer Josey McNamara said, “I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready.”

Then, when asked about bringing the Barbie stars back together for the Ocean’s 11 prequel, McNamara added, “They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing.” The pairing of Robbie and Gosling was generally praised as one of the highlights of Barbie, so seeing them together in different ventures is certainly an enticing prospect.

When and if the film comes to fruition, it will be the first entry since 2018’s Ocean’s 8, a female-led spin-off that featured Sandra Bullock playing the sister of George Clooney’s character from the early-2000s reboot series. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date as more details emerge.