The upcoming animated series Batman: Caped Crusader is coming to Amazon for an order of two seasons, per THR. The series had previously intended to air on HBO Max, but after cost-cutting measures and a new monetization strategy were put into place by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, the show and several other animated projects were scrapped for HBO Max and had to find a new home. But in true Batman fashion, Batman: Caped Crusader has leapt off the HBO Max ship and landed on its feet at Amazon.

This series comes from Bruce Timm, whose work on Batman: The Animated Series was the stuff of legends, along with The Batman film director Matt Reeves and all-around nerd J.J. Abrams. Comics writer Ed Brubaker is also attached as what THR describes as Timm’s “right hand” on the first season, which will run 10 episodes. Caped Crusader is expected to lean tonally more into the direction of The Animated Series, and it will dive “deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters.”

As Batman: Caped Crusader comes to Amazon at some unspecified date in the future, Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II is also in development to arrive in theaters in October 2025. A Colin Farrell Penguin series is planned for HBO Max as well.