Be a Car Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 28, 2025 We added new codes!

You can Be a Car and jump from ramps for cash. You won’t get hurt because this is a video game, but don’t try this in real life. Anyway, if you’re looking for a brain-rot game to pass the time, then play this one.

You need cash to upgrade your vehicle if you want to get far, which is why you should use Be a Car codes. Boost your EXP and earn enough money to upgrade your vehicle into an unstoppable flying machine. If you’re not scared of crawlers, then try to be a spider and build a spider army using Spider Army Codes.

All Be a Car Codes List

Active Be a Car Codes

first: Use for Cash and EXP (New)

Expired Be a Car Codes

There are currently no expired Be a Car codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Be a Car

Before you transform into a car and jump, you should take a look at the guide below on how to redeem Be a Car codes:

Image by The Escapist

Run Be a Car in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button in the bottom left corner. Enter a code into the text area. Hit Redeem to get freebies.

How to Get More Be a Car Codes

The developers made a Studio Drive Discord, and you can join the server to look for Be a Car codes and game updates. If this proves to be too time-consuming, we offer a more convenient solution. You can click the bookmark button on this page to save this article and come back occasionally because we’ll keep the codes list above up-to-date.

Why Are My Be a Car Codes Not Working?

Double-check the Be a Car code you’ve just entered to make sure it’s entered as it appears on our list. If typos happen often, try to copy/paste the codes to avoid any spelling mistakes. If you’re still struggling to claim your rewards, then the codes in question are most likely expired. Report the issue to us so that we can update our list.

What Is Be a Car?

Be a Car, as the title reads, is a game where you become a car and jump from a ramp to get cash. The further you land, the more money you’ll get for upgrades. At times, you’ll get prize boxes that will grant you free cash, which you shouldn’t miss out on collecting.

