Be a Snake Codes (June 2024)

If you want to wear the crown, you’ll need to devour everything in your path. Bigger snakes can eat you, so be evasive and use those bolts for speed whenever you see them—they will save your life. If you want to get cool snake skins, redeem Be a Snake codes.
All Be a Snake Codes List
Active Be a Snake Codes
- 1MILLION: Use for x250 Skulls (New)
Expired Be a Snake Codes
- There are currently no expired Be a Snake codes.
How to Redeem Codes for Be a Snake
It only takes a minute of your time to redeem Be a Snake codes, and our guide below will show you exactly how to do it:
- Launch Be a Snake in Roblox.
- Press the cogwheel icon on the left to open the settings.
- Click the Codes button at the bottom of the menu.
- Type a code into the text field.
- Hit Enter to receive your prize.
