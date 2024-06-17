Be a Snake Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 17, 2024 We added the latest codes!

If you want to wear the crown, you’ll need to devour everything in your path. Bigger snakes can eat you, so be evasive and use those bolts for speed whenever you see them—they will save your life. If you want to get cool snake skins, redeem Be a Snake codes.

All Be a Snake Codes List

Active Be a Snake Codes

1MILLION: Use for x250 Skulls (New)

Expired Be a Snake Codes

There are currently no expired Be a Snake codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Be a Snake

It only takes a minute of your time to redeem Be a Snake codes, and our guide below will show you exactly how to do it:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Be a Snake in Roblox. Press the cogwheel icon on the left to open the settings. Click the Codes button at the bottom of the menu. Type a code into the text field. Hit Enter to receive your prize.

