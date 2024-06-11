Be a Shark Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 11, 2024 We looked for the latest codes!

Be a Shark codes would be of great help, as they would enable you to become a large shark more quickly. Unfortunately, as of right now, there are no active codes. This might change in the future because the code redemption feature exists, so stay tuned!

All Be a Shark Codes List

Working Be a Shark Codes

There are currently no active Be a Shark codes.

Expired Be a Shark Codes

There are currently no expired Be a Shark codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Be a Shark

Follow our instructions below to redeem Be a Shark codes effortlessly:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Be a Shark on Roblox. Click the cogwheel button on the left side of the screen. Click the green Codes button. Enter your code into the text box. Click Enter to obtain freebies.

