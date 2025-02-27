Forgot password
Promo image for Be Famous Simulator.
Image via rominent Entertainment
Be Famous Simulator Codes (February 2025)

Published: Feb 27, 2025 03:14 am

Updated February 27, 2025

We added new codes!

It’s time to get on your phones and start taking glamorous shots for your dearest followers. Becoming a social media influencer is hard work because you have to do your best to be famous in Be Famous Simulator.

You can always resort to using Be Famous Simulator codes to double-boost your followers. After all, why stay behind when you can be a glamour guru in no time? It’s time to open your very own BloxTube account and get more famous, but before that make sure you use the BloxTube Codes.

All Be Famous Simulator Codes

Active Be Famous Simulator Codes

  • 2klikes: Use for an Epic Spin and an Epic Luck Potion 
  • 5klikes: Use for x2 Epic Spins
  • RELEASE: Use for x1.5k Gems and x50 Wins 
  • 500likes: Use for an Epic Luck Potion and an Epic Gems Potion 
  • community: Use for x1.5k Gems and an Epic Luck Potion 

Expired Be Famous Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no expired Be Famous Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Be Famous Simulator

It’s time to learn how to use the Be Famous Simulator code redemption system, you glamorous stars:

How to redeem Be Famous Simulator codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Be Famous Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Press the Store button.
  3. Click the Codes button.
  4. Enter a code into the textbox.
  5. Hit Redeem to get freebies.

How to Get More Be Famous Simulator Codes

You can search for more Be Famous Simulator codes on the Prominent Entertainment Discord server and Prominent Entertainment Roblox group. The best way to find codes is via our article, so make sure you bookmark it before you leave this page.

Why Are My Be Famous Simulator Codes Not Working?

The reason why the Be Famous Simulator codes might not be working is due to spelling mistakes. You have to make sure each letter is correctly entered and to do so, you’ll need to copy/paste codes. They might also be expired, and if that’s the case, you should let us know.

What is Be Famous Simulator?

To become famous in Be Famous Simulator, you need to keep clicking your mouse to gain followers. This is a clicker game where you collect followers, pets, and fame. Once you’re famous enough, you can do live-stream battles to win rewards.

If you want to become famous, then become a famous model with the help of It Girl Codes and Dress To Impress Codes.

