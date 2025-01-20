Get Famous Codes (January 2025)

Updated January 20, 2025 We added new codes!

Have you ever dreamed about being a famous streamer? Can you hear the call of Raid: Shadow Legends sponsorship in the distance? Taming the unpredictable beast known as the YouTube algorithm may be impossible, but you can always reach stardom in the Roblox game Get Famous.

Slow down, MrBeast in the making! You’ve got a lot of ASMR slop videos to upload before you can even think about your own Amazon Prime show. But fear not, Get Famous codes are here to help you speed up the process. Redeem them all before they expire faster than the TikTok ban. And if you want to become popular in another game, BloxTube Codes are your best bet.

All Get Famous Codes List

Working Get Famous Codes

CONSOLE : Use for a 15-Minute +50% Cash Boost Potion (New)

: Use for a 15-Minute +50% Cash Boost Potion 100k : Use for a 15-Minute +50% Views Boost Potion (New)

: Use for a 15-Minute +50% Views Boost Potion RELEASE: Use for a 15-Minute +50% Cash Boost Potion (New)

Expired Get Famous Codes

There are currently no expired Get Famous codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Get Famous

Follow the steps below to redeem your Get Famous codes:

Launch Get Famous on Roblox. Click the shopping basket icon on the left side of the screen. Scroll to the right until you reach the code section. Paste a code into the Enter Code Here text box. Press Claim to grab your rewards.

How to Get More Get Famous Codes?

One way to get all upcoming Get Famous codes is by joining and browsing the studio’s official social media. If you’re in for a hunt, check out the WonderLabs Discord server, follow the developer’s X account (@WonderLabsRBLX), and jump into the WonderLabs Roblox group.

For those of you who prefer a more convenient way of getting all the rewards, we’ve got you covered. Simply bookmark the page and you’ll be kept up-to-date whenever you visit. Return occasionally to pick up the freebies, and we’ll handle the rest.

Why Are My Get Famous Codes Not Working?

Be careful when entering a Get Famous code into the text box. The game won’t accept it if the spelling is incorrect. In case of a problem, double-checking the spelling might help. However, it’s also possible for codes to expire. Try to get them as soon as possible, and let us know if you stumble upon an outdated reward.

What Is Get Famous?

Get Famous is a Roblox simulator game where you’re on a journey to build your YouTube empire from scratch. The core gameplay is simple—upload videos, gain followers, and collect money. To become more efficient, you should upgrade your studio by unlocking various gear and add-ons. Compete in rankings and race other content creators to the top of the fame pyramid. Do you have what it takes to become the next viral sensation?

