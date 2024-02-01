Beetlejuice 2 Poster Reveals the Movie’s Clever Title

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. No, we didn’t forget to italicize the last word – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the newly revealed title for the upcoming and long-delayed Beetlejuice sequel, which dropped its official title today alongside its first poster.

Dare you to say it again. #Beetlejuice #Beetlejuice – Only in theaters September 6. pic.twitter.com/0UKfCqKqxy — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) February 1, 2024

The clever title of the new film is a play on the way that Beetlejuice, the ghost with the most, is called upon by other ghosts. Say his name three times, and he shows up to cause chaos. The poster is a call back to the first film as well, where Beetlejuice is seen at the end in the afterlife’s waiting room with a bunch of people ahead of him. Of course, no one would have imagined that a sequel would take so long to get out, with the original landing in 1988 and being a major hit. Now, finally, an animated series and hit musical later, a second film is coming.

The movie will indeed see the return of Michael Keaton as the titular Beetlejuice. Joining him in a triumphant return are Tim Burton, who directed the first movie, Winona Ryder in her role as Lydia, and Catherine O’Hara. Jenna Ortega, who worked with Burton on Netflix’s Wednesday, will also play a role in the film as Lydia’s daughter. Other newcomers to the film are Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, and Monica Bellucci, who will play Beetlejuice’s wife.

There’s very little known about the plot of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, especially since the film has been kicking around for so long that there are plenty of screenplays to build rumors off of. However, it does appear that Beetlejuice will somehow be involved in Lydia’s life again and probably cause some trouble for her daughter as well. With Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis apparently not returning, it doesn’t look like the pair’s ghostly characters will be back to contend with Beetlejuice or be living alongside Lydia and her family.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to release on Sep. 6, 2024.