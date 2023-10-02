Best Action Spy Movies Like Mission: Impossible

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible series has set the standard for action blockbusters in recent years. Known for huge set pieces and wild stunts, the Mission: Impossible franchise is a rare example of a film series that evolves and improves over time. From the original in 1995 to the most recent Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part I in 2023, Ethan Hunt has evolved from cerebral spy to a mixture of Jason Bourne and James Bond in all the best ways — a culmination of the best elements of excellent spy movie franchises. Despite the momentous action, the franchise is still about spying at its core, and over the years there have been several outstanding entries in that genre. So if you’re all caught up on Mission: Impossible here are our picks for the best action spy movies around.

Argo (2012) Is a Spy Movie for History Nerds

The first movie on our list of the best action spy films like Mission: Impossible is Argo, which is one of my favorite movies of all time. Directed by Ben Affleck and based on the 1999 memoir The Master of Disguise by Tony Mendez, Argo tells the story of a CIA operation to rescue six Americans from Tehran during the Iran hostage crisis in 1979. Affleck also stars in the film and is joined by Alan Arkin, John Goodman, and Bryan Cranston in an outstanding cast.

I wish the Canadian government got a little more love in the movie for the brave actions of its operatives, but Argo is still a really strong spy film. So strong, in fact, that it won Best Picture for 2012 along with Best Adapted Screenplay. If you’re a history nerd like me, Argo is definitely worth checking out if you haven’t seen it yet.

The Bourne Identity (2002) Forced the Bond Franchise to Reinvent Itself

Matt Damon was outstanding in Good Will Hunting, and The Talented Mr. Ripley, but his performance in the lead role of The Bourne Identity cemented his status as a big star of his generation. Based on the novel by Robert Ludlum, The Bourne Identity tells the story of a spy suffering from amnesia. Having been shot and left for dead, Jason Bourne must piece together the truth about what happened to him and who he is.

Bourne films are known for intense and practical fight scenes. At one point, Bourne beats up an enemy assassin with a magazine. The series also became known for impressive car chases, with The Bourne Identity featuring one that would make even The French Connection jealous. Aside from being pretty amazing, the Bourne films make another significant contribution. As a counter to the gadget-laden absurdity of the later Pierce Brosnan Bond films, the more grounded Bourne Identity forced the Bond franchise to reinvent itself. The result was Daniel Craig and Casino Royale.

Casino Royale (2006) Kicked Off a James Bond Revival

There can’t be a list of great spy films without including James Bond. The first film in the Daniel Craig era was a genuine shift in the franchise, with the action becoming more grounded and realistic. Gadgets were a thing of the past, and there were no invisible cars to be found. Casino Royale was a return to form for James Bond in the franchise’s 21st entry, as the 2006 film was much more faithful to the tone of Ian Fleming’s novels. At the same time, the movie breathed a lot of new life into the Bond franchise and launched a new storyline that would continue until 2022’s No Time to Die.

Excellent performances from Mads Mikkelsen and Eva Green highlight the action-packed film. Daniel Craig silences all doubters in his first outing, and Judi Dench is outstanding as always as M. Every Daniel Craig Bond film is worth watching, but there’s something special about the first one. If you need further convincing, know that they sink an entire building in Venice and have a tremendous parkour-themed chase scene in Madagascar. If you’re in an extra big James Bond type of mood, check out other series highlights: Goldfinger, Goldeneye, Skyfall, and The Spy Who Loved Me.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) Is an Absolute Thrill Ride

Next on our list of the best action spy films like Mission: Impossible is Kingsman: The Secret Service. On the surface, the movie appears to be a more tongue-in-cheek version of Bond films, but don’t let that impression fool you. These films are violent and, at times, pretty gory. They’re also a lot of fun, and both Colin Firth and Taron Edgerton deliver performances that add to the enjoyment of the film.

If you can’t get enough of the Thanos storyline from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kingsman: The Secret Service features another plot to eliminate a good portion of humanity. This time, the motivation is directly tied to the environment and climate change. Still, the film is a great thrill ride with a lot of intense action and excellent performances. It also paved the way for sequels that are just as worth a watch.

Munich (2005) Has a Lot to Say

Famed director Steven Spielberg helms this tale of the men sent to kill the people responsible for the terrorist attack against the Israeli Olympic team in 1972 at the Munich games. It’s based on the 1984 book Vengeance by George Jonas, which tells the story of the Mossad assassinations following what came to be known as the “Munich massacre.“. Munich isn’t what anyone would call historically accurate, but it does enough other things really well to be included here.

On top of being a really captivating spy tale with some strong star power — Eric Bana and Daniel Craig are in lead roles — Munich has much to say. Namely, what is the cost of vengeance? Although Eric Bana’s character is fighting a virtuous battle, is he costing himself his soul along the way? Munich also looks at the idea of the nation-state and asks viewers to consider the point of the fighting.

Spy Game (2001) Has Incredible Intrigue

Our final pick for the best action spy movies like Mission: Impossible is Spy Game. The movie might not be as critically well-received as some other films on the list, but it’s here because it has Robert Redford and Brad Pitt both at the top of their game. Primarily set in 1991, Spy Game features the classic story of the grizzled veteran about to retire (Redford) and his once protege (Pitt). Flashbacks to the 1980s show how the relationship between the characters deteriorated during missions they were on together.

Pitt’s Tom Bishop has been arrested and will be executed within 24 hours. As CIA Operative Nathan Muir approaches the end of his career, his final act is to use all his leverage and bend the rules to save his former student. Spy Game might not have the intense action of some other films in the genre, but it has excellent intrigue and actual spying, which is a lot of fun.

Those are our picks for the best spy action movies like Mission: Impossible.

