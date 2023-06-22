Best Alhaitham Build in Genshin Impact

The second half of patch 3.7 for Genshin Impact brings a new limited character banner featuring the six-pack-toting Dendro scribe Alhaitham. As the best on-field main Dendro damage dealer, and with Dendro being one of the most powerful elements in the game currently, it’s well worth considering using your Wishes on him. If you do, this guide will show you exactly how best to build Alhaitham to turn him into a Dendro weapon of mass destruction in Genshin Impact.

The Best Way to Build Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

Weapons

Alhaitham has a signature 5-star weapon called the Light of Foliar Incision, which is an incredibly powerful sword and his best in-slot option. It works well with a whole range of other sword-using characters too, and with its high Attack and high Crit Damage stats it’s hard to beat. If you have the extra Wishes and are tossing up getting it for Alhaitham, then it’s good to know it’s a sword worth having on your account.

That being said, not everyone will have the Wishes saved up or the extra cash to throw at the Light of Foliar Incision. If that’s the case, you have a few other good options you can swap it out with. Other 5-star options in order of how good they are with Alhaitham are the Primordial Jade Cutter and Mistsplitter Reforged. 4-star options for Alhaitham in order include Iron Sting, Toukabou Shigure, The Black Sword, and Xiphos’ Moonlight.

Artifacts

For artifacts, Alhaitham really wants to be using a full-on DPS set with the 4-piece Gilded Dreams. Ideally, you’ll also have a support character using the 4-piece Deepwood Memories set, as triggering the set effects on Alhaitham will enable you to get the most damage out.

If you’re having trouble finding a good 4-piece Gilded Dreams set, you can use a 2-piece Deepwood Memories and 2-piece Gilded Dreams if you get a better combination of stats across the two sets, and it will still be nearly as strong as a full Gilded Dreams set for Alhaitham.

Artifact Stats

For main stats on the Artifacts you’ll want: Elemental Mastery or Attack % Sands, Dendro Damage % Goblet and a Crit Rate or Crit Damage Circlet. Keep in mind you’re aiming for a ratio where Crit Damage is around twice the value of your Crit Rate for a nice balance and reliable damage.

For sub stats priority, you’ll want Elemental Recharge until you hit around 150%, then Elemental Mastery until you have around 200-300 EM. Following that, focus on Crit Rate and Crit Damage as much as possible, then Attack % and flat Attack.

That’s the best build for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact. Hopefully you have awesome luck with your Wishes. If you do get yourself Alhaitham, use this build and you’ll be dealing the most damage possible! And if you want more build guides and team comps to use in Genshin Impact, make sure to take a look through our archives.